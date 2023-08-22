Farm Weekly
GIWA report says dry weather to decrease potential yield

By Jasmine Peart and Perri Polson
August 22 2023 - 2:00pm
Tim Creagh, Warra Warra, at Dandaragan, inspecting the canola crop with his daughter Frankie.
TOTAL grain yield potential for WA for this season has slipped by more than one million tonnes over the past few weeks due to continued dry conditions in much of the State's graingrowing regions.

