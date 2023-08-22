Farm Weekly
Home/Cropping

Elders Merredin Crop Walk showcased new Wheatbelt research

Jasmine Peart
By Jasmine Peart
August 23 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FMC technical extension WA, Stephen Pettenon (left), with SLR and Synergy Consulting agronomist Joel Lancaster in their pre- and early post-emergent ryegrass and radish control trial.
FMC technical extension WA, Stephen Pettenon (left), with SLR and Synergy Consulting agronomist Joel Lancaster in their pre- and early post-emergent ryegrass and radish control trial.

Showcasing six trial sites and multiple demonstrations, about 70 farmers and agriculture professionals attended the Elders Merredin biennial crop walk last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasmine Peart

Jasmine Peart

Journalist

Jasmine is a earnest listener and a passionate advocate for justice. She feels privileged to be trusted by farmers across Western Australia to tell their truth.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.