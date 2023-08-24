Historic flower festival returns to the Wheatbelt

A new and reimagined flower festival will brighten up the town of Pingelly this October.
Festival organiser and Shire of Pingelly community development officer, Ellen Cook said she had envisioned the festival making a comeback for a couple of years, and at recent community engagement forums, the town's residents agreed.
The Pingelly Tulip and Art Festival ran for over eight years in the late 1980s and 1990s, but stopped running 23 years ago following the closure of the railway line from Perth.
On Saturday, October 14, the Flower, Arts and Music (FAM) Festival aims to attract more than 400 visitors.Ms Cook said the festival would be more encompassing, catering to the interests of more visitors.
The weekend is set to be a busy one in Pingelly, with State sheepdog trials and a caravan rally also planned.
Ms Cook said it was a "no-brainer" to provide more activities to maximise visitor numbers and ensure there was something for everyone.
The action-packed day will feature a full line-up of music from local artists, art competitions with prizes, market stalls, food trucks, flowers and roving artists.
"We envisioned having the iconic float parade happening, which was part of the original Tulip Festival," Ms Cook said.
The Shire of Pingelly has partnered with Arts Narrogin to host an art competition with cash prizes.
"Art is sort of a dying thing in remote and rural regions, so we're trying to get that ramped up as well, to get more engagement from the community," she said.
Ms Cook hopes the festival and an arts competition will reinvigorate creativity.
From the start of spring, Pingelly's landscape is filled with colour, from the wildflowers to the canola fields, and everlastings on the entrance of town.
"Pingelly is always beautiful at that time of year," Ms Cook said.
If you'd like to enter the art competition, or hold a market stall, reach out to ellen.cook@pingelly.com.au.
More information: Go to pingelly.wa.gov.au
