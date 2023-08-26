Farm Weekly
Saffioti defends Rex Airlines following delays and cancellations

By Bree Swift
August 26 2023 - 10:00am
WA Transport Minister Rita Saffioti has defended the performance of Rex Airlines.
The State's Transport Minister has defended Rex Airlines in the wake of an onslaught of recent criticisms by its regional passengers, with some labelling the airline as unreliable after facing significant delays and flight cancellations.

