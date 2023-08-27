The HARDI brand is synonymous with agriculture in Australia.
Originally from Denmark, it has been in Australia for more than 50 years.
HARDI Australia was established as a manufacturing site in 1997 in South Australia and in 2002 HARDI acquired distribution businesses in Queensland, Victoria, New South Wales and Western Australia.
Today, all operations are based at a 10 hectare site at Cavan, in Adelaide's northern suburbs.Factory visitors often comment they had no idea this type of manufacturing was still done in Australia.
Since 2007, HARDI has been owned by EXEL Industries, the biggest specialised manufacturer of crop protection sprayers in the world.
A recent decision by EXEL to adopt a proposal put by HARDI Australia will see a dramatic change to HARDI's future manufacturing activities in South Australia.
Up to this point, manufacturing has been limited mainly to HARDI's market leading range of trailed sprayers and assembly of French manufactured self-propelled sprayer drive trains.
At a meeting in Paris in July, EXEL Industries agreed that over the next five years, HARDI Australia will move toward ground up design, development and manufacture of a specialist range of broadacre self-propelled sprayers in Adelaide.
This step allows HARDI Australia to develop a Centre of Excellence in South Australia for the design and manufacture of cutting edge broadacre self-propelled crop protection sprayers, specifically for the Australian market.
Ultimately, this move will mean more people employed by HARDI Australia as it continues to grow.
Engineers, electronic specialists, innovation and importantly, assembly and manufacturing personnel will swell HARDI's current team of 130 people.
Another key element of the plan is that from 2024, HARDI will become Australian distributor for EXEL owned brand APACHE, manufactured by ET Works in the USA.
This move will provide HARDI with a competitively priced, mechanical drive sprayer with approximately 4500 litre capacity.
APACHE sprayers are renowned for their simplicity and reliability and have been sold in Australia for a number of years.
HARDI is committed to global food security through the safe and sustainable application of agricultural compounds.
HARDI's GeoSelect Selective Spraying Technology is receiving global acclaim as the next step to conventional camera sprayers.
GeoSelect was entirely developed in Adelaide and is now in the process of being commercialised globally.
GeoSelect was further highlighted in the AgTech Revolution documentary series where its groundbreaking technology for precision farming took centre stage.
HARDI's flagship creation, the Rubicon, is the nation's biggest self-propelled sprayer.
When originally released, Rubicon earned the prestigious New Release Award at the Yorke Peninsula Field Days in South Australia in 2017.
Last year marked the launch of the Saritor Mallee 7000, a locally-inspired update to its self-propelled sprayer range.
Distinguished by the revolutionary HIVE (HARDI Integrated Vehicle Experience) console system, it offers seamless and intuitive operation.
HARDI Australia is proud of its roots and local influence.
The company said it embodied the spirit of "global made local."
HARDI's range of cutting-edge agricultural machinery, encompassing sprayers, nozzle technologies and innovative farming solutions, has consistently driven productivity and efficiency across the region.
With an unwavering focus on technological advancement and sustainable farming practices, it is dedicated to positively shaping the agricultural landscape.
