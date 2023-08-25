Farm Weekly
Home/News

Denmark team wins Merino Judging Challenge

By Kyah Peeti
August 25 2023 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The WA State Ag School Merino Judging Challenge winning team from WA College of Agriculture Denmark comprised Olliver Bush (left), Dakota Dalton, Alison Findlay and Jesse Oldfield, with competition judge Kurt Wise, Wililoo stud, Woodanilling, and Patmore Feeds sponsor and sales manager Paul Avery.
The WA State Ag School Merino Judging Challenge winning team from WA College of Agriculture Denmark comprised Olliver Bush (left), Dakota Dalton, Alison Findlay and Jesse Oldfield, with competition judge Kurt Wise, Wililoo stud, Woodanilling, and Patmore Feeds sponsor and sales manager Paul Avery.

Celebrating back-to-back wins was the Western Australian College of Agriculture (WACOA) - Denmark, in the 2023 Patmore Feeds WA State Ag School Merino Judging Challenge - with 300 out of a possible 400 points in the competition at the Rabobank WA Sheep Expo & Merino Ram sale at Katanning last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.