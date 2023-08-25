Farm Weekly
Home/News

Moojepin Merinos host industry open day at Katanning

Brooke Littlewood
By Brooke Littlewood
August 25 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Moojepin Merinos stud principals Hamish (left) and David Thompson at their open day last week.
Moojepin Merinos stud principals Hamish (left) and David Thompson at their open day last week.

Moojepin Merinos has long been using genetics and innovation to tackle challenges head on in the sheep industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brooke Littlewood

Brooke Littlewood

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.