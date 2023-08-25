Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

Beef steers sell to $1687 high at Boyanup

By Kane Chatfield
Updated August 25 2023 - 1:49pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacques Martinson (left), Elders, Busselton, looked over the selection of first cross Angus-Friesian steers offered by Milners Farm, Busselton, which sold to 272c/kg and $1365 with vendor Jim Milner at the Elders store cattle sale at Boyanup last week.
Jacques Martinson (left), Elders, Busselton, looked over the selection of first cross Angus-Friesian steers offered by Milners Farm, Busselton, which sold to 272c/kg and $1365 with vendor Jim Milner at the Elders store cattle sale at Boyanup last week.

VALUES were widely comparable to firm on recent store sales at the Elders store cattle sale at Boyanup last Wednesday in another buyer-friendly market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.