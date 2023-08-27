Farm Weekly
Home/News

Sheep dog auction hits $12,000 top

By Kyah Peeti
August 27 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Waiting for their turn to go into the selling ring were David Whitting (left), Williams, with Max a 23-month-old, trained male Kelpie and Tim Bending, Bending Kelpies, Pinjarra, with Bending Emmy a 21-month-old, well-started Kelpie bitch. In the sale Max sold for the sales $9250 second top price and Emmy sold for the sales $12,000 top price.
Waiting for their turn to go into the selling ring were David Whitting (left), Williams, with Max a 23-month-old, trained male Kelpie and Tim Bending, Bending Kelpies, Pinjarra, with Bending Emmy a 21-month-old, well-started Kelpie bitch. In the sale Max sold for the sales $9250 second top price and Emmy sold for the sales $12,000 top price.

The second WA Sheep Expo Working Sheep Dog Auction held at the Rabobank WA Sheep Expo & Merino Ram Sale at Katanning last week proved to be a huge success, yet again, following on from the inaugural sale last year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.