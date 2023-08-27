The second WA Sheep Expo Working Sheep Dog Auction held at the Rabobank WA Sheep Expo & Merino Ram Sale at Katanning last week proved to be a huge success, yet again, following on from the inaugural sale last year.
The sale attracted a large crowd of local prospective buyers and vendors, as well as interest via the AuctionsPlus platform, even though it was the last event for the week.
The sale was co-ordinated by Jim Harradine, Williams, and Blake Robinson, Frankland River, and was conducted by the Westcoast Rural team, and sold by auctioneer Chris Hartley.
In the sale, 11 locally-bred Kelpies and Hunterways ranging from eight months to three years and eight months old were offered, with the Westcoast Rural team successfully selling eight of them to interested buyers who attended the sale.
At the conclusion of the sale, eight of the 11 dogs had found new local homes to a top of $12,000 and for an average of $6031, which was up $940 on last year's sale when 11 of 17 dogs were sold.
Westcoast Rural's Lincon Gangell said they were happy with the final sale outcome.
"The sale was well-supported once again which was pleasing to see," Mr Gangell said.
"The well-trained dogs attracted good competition and sold well.
"All the dogs stayed in WA, but we did have some Eastern States interest pre-sale."
Achieving the sale's $12,000 top price was 21-month-old female Kelpie Bending Emmy, offered by Tim Bending, Bending Kelpies stud, Pinjarra, who has been operating his stud for 12 years.
Mr Bending said Emmy was an AI-bred pup by Yarrabee Tom (Tiges) and out of a bitch from his father's Beraking Kelpies stud, Temora, New South Wales.
"She was the only pup from the joining," Mr Bending said.
"I started training her at eight weeks old and she is a very enthusiastic young bitch that is ready to go and work sheep or cattle.
"She is good in both the yards and the paddock."
The black and tan Kelpie was purchased by Glenpadden sheep feedlot manager Tayla Hill, Kojonup, with the assistance of her boss Geoff Bilney.
Ms Hill said she chose the Kelpie because it was naturally very sound.
"Along with her being sound, I was also looking for something that was already trained, which she was," Ms Hill said.
Mr Bilney assisted Ms Hill with her purchase and said that Emmy was the best choice.
"Her nature suits Tayla and we needed a dog with force to operate in the feedlot," Mr Bilney said.
"We needed a strong dog that would back off sheep in the feedlot when required, and this dog will do both."
The second top price of $9250 was paid by MD & FC Brown, Jerramungup, for Max, a moderately-trained black and tan male Kelpie that is one year and 11 months old, offered by Williams vendor, David Whitting.
Mr Whiting described Max as a young, energetic, keen, hard-working dog that can muster small mobs in a paddock but is best suited to the yards, that can provide plenty of force when required.
The third top-priced dog, Shimmy Downs Kraken Razor, offered by James Carr, Shimmy Downs Kelpies, Yalyalup, sold for $9000 to RW & JM Ditchburn, Kukerin.
The fully-trained, 14-month-old black and tan male Kelpie was described by Mr Carr as a big powerful dog that has a good cast and great eye when working in the paddock with natural lay down and good stop.
Mr Carr also sold a second dog in the sale that achieved the fourth highest price of $8000 which was paid by JW & V Taylor, Mt Barker.
Shimmy Downs Cleo is a 10-month-old black and tan bitch kelpie that is moderately trained.
Mr Carr described her as a very well put together bitch who has beautiful style when working with a great stop and recall.
Mr Harradine said he was very pleased with the outcome of the sale.
"Personally, I think the sale went extremely well and much better than I had anticipated it would," he said.
"We were a bit worried leading up to the sale because of the way the sheep and working dog market has dropped in the past six to 12 months.
"The dogs that did sell, sold really well and as a committee we are really pleased with the results from today's sale."
