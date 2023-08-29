Farm Weekly
Home/News

Ewe hogget competition at Newdegate Machinery Field Days 2023

Updated August 29 2023 - 9:02pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A father-son Sinclair family sheep breeding rivalry is set to continue with the 36th State Ewe Hogget Competition, held on the first day of this year's Newdegate Machinery Field Days - Wednesday, September 6.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.