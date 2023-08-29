A father-son Sinclair family sheep breeding rivalry is set to continue with the 36th State Ewe Hogget Competition, held on the first day of this year's Newdegate Machinery Field Days - Wednesday, September 6.
East Newdegate farmer Bryce Sinclair, who is organiser of the State Ewe Hogget Competition for his 12th year, will again also be entering a pen of 10 ewe hoggets with Fern Park bloodlines - his 17th year as a competitor.
Persistence paid off for Mr Sinclair last year and the year before, with back-to-back wins against six other entries on each occasion.
As usual, Mr Sinclair's father Dean, DP & RM Sinclair, Varley, will also be selecting his 10 best ewe hoggets with Crichton Vale bloodlines and entering them.
Dean Sinclair has entered the competition many more times than his son, but is yet to win it.
Second place to his son last year by a margin of 145 points - Bryce's pen scored a total of 1815 out of a possible 2000 points and Dean's pen scored a total of 1670 points - is as close to winning the State Ewe Hogget Competition as he has come.
"The family rivalry will be back on again this year," Bryce Sinclair confirmed.
"But hopefully we might both have some stiff competition from other entries."
While he was confident the competition would again attract six or seven pens, Mr Sinclair said he would like to see more, but a drier season across much of the Wheatbelt, uncertain times ahead for the sheep industry and early shearing in some instances made holding on to full wool hoggets more difficult.
"I realise it's quite a big commitment to prepare and bring a pen of ewe hoggets to Newdegate, but there is up to $1500 first prize and the prestige of winning a State competition at stake," he said.
Mr Sinclair said potential entrants could contact him on 0429 004 185, but if a farmer turned up on the day with a pen of 10 ewe hoggets "we can accommodate them".
Judging for the competition starts at 9:30am, with the winner and placegetters announced and presented with prizes at about 3:30pm.
The ewe hoggets are judged on wool, conformation and profitability.
Dyson Jones Wool Marketing Services has been the major sponsor of the State Ewe Hogget Competition for 35 years, with Elders and Stud Merino Breeders' Association of WA also sponsors.
Peter Howie, State manager of Dyson Jones Wool Marketing Services, said the company was "very proud to be sponsoring the competition again this year".
Dyson Jones is also again sponsoring the fashion parades at Newdegate Machinery Field Days, Mr Howie said.
