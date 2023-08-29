The Wandering Camp Out Weekend is making a comeback this October for its third year.
With an event line-up that includes a paddock party of up to 2500 people per night, helicopter tours, a town fair, an agricultural show and winery tours, there's no messing around when Wandering wants to draw a crowd.
Since its inception, the Wandering Camp Out Weekend has seen exponential success and has raised tens of thousands of dollars for community projects.
Event founder and organiser Alana Rosenthal, from the Wandering Community Resource Centre, said when she moved to Wandering for work, she felt there needed to be an event which could put the town on the map.
Wandering had community projects that needed attention and funding and she felt a big event could make the right impact on the local economy.
"This was my crazy idea," said Ms Rosenthal, who has a background in event management.
"I have a passion for events, especially in rural communities that need an extra boost of finance each year to get big projects done."
Funds from the inaugural event went towards a community bus.
Ms Rosenthal said she didn't expect to be able to reinvest into the community until about the fourth year.
The Wandering Camp Out Weekend has been wildly popular, with nearly all 800 camping places selling out and one paddock of camping spots selling out within five minutes.
"People are keen to come back, as they're leaving the event they want to book in for the next ones," Ms Rosenthal said.
"Everyone's been really happy with it."
The Wandering Camp Out Weekend also helps lift tourism in the town overall.
"The pub is absolutely packed that weekend, the CWA open up and have a Devonshire tea on Saturday which is their biggest fundraiser of the year," said.
"And the Lions Club do a breakfast at the community centre for the fair.
"All of these clubs are benefiting from the huge amount of people coming to town."
While there isn't a specific fundraising project in mind for this year's event, Ms Rosenthal said there needed to be upgrades to the community centre and she hoped to put money towards school camps and buying equipment for and refurbishing clubrooms.
The event will be held from Friday, October 20 to Sunday, October 22 at Wandering's historic Grassdale farm.
"It's a very family friendly event, and it's a unique event because you get to spend the weekend on a working farm," she said.
"It's elevated so it overlooks the town and makes for the best sunsets."
On both the Friday and Saturday nights, all are welcome to a paddock party with live music, including roving entertainment and food trucks.
The agricultural show will be held on Saturday, at the Grassdale farm and will showcase displays, local produce, demonstrations, machinery displays and a colour run.
The Wandering Fair will also be held on the Saturday at the town oval, with plenty of children's activities and market stalls.
Both the agricultural show and the fair are free events, with shuttle buses to and from Grassdale farm.
The paddock party is a ticketed event, and with no gate sales, it's recommended to buy tickets online beforehand.
Other activities available on the weekend will be helicopter tours and tours of Tanglefoot Winery.
Ms Rosenthal said entries were still open for the colour run and truck display, as well as stall spaces for the agricultural show and the fair.
"There's still a few things people can get involved in," she said.
More information: Call Alana Rosenthal on 0429 961 967 or email eowcow@outlook.com.au
For tickets and event information go to wcow.com.au or facebook.com/wanderingcampoutweekend
