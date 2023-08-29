Farm Weekly
Aussie grain prices remain steady despite CBoT decline

By Nathan Cattle, Managing Director Clear Grain Exchange
August 29 2023 - 5:00pm
Chart 1: Australian grain prices have been supported with those holding grain benefitting from improved prices.
Australian grain prices trading through Clear Grain Exchange remained supported last week despite Chicago Board of Trade (CBoT) wheat futures declining by $11 per tonne.

