Australian wheat prices improve as expected production declines.

By Andrew Whitelaw, Episode 3
August 30 2023 - 5:00pm
Chart 1: The difference between Australian wheat prices and Chicago wheat futures (basis) has improved this year as Australias expected production declines.
For the past couple of years, I have been asked a question regularly: When will basis return to a premium?

