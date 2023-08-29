Farm Weekly
NAB closes bank branch in Waroona

By Perri Polson
August 30 2023 - 9:00am
Shire of Waroona president Mike Walmsley is disappointed with NABs decision to close the towns only bank.
FEDERAL senators Matthew Canavan and Slade Brockman, along with the Shire of Waroona, have all expressed disappointment of another regional bank closure.

