Poppy Blohm, AFGRI Equipment Narrogin wins John Deere award

August 31 2023 - 2:00pm
John Deere Australian parts apprentice of the year, Poppy Blohm from AFGRI Equipment Narrogin with AFGRI operations director Wessel Oosthuizen (left) and John Deere regional training manager Royce Bell.
Second-year parts apprentice at AFGRI Equipment Narrogin, Poppy Blohm, is John Deere Australia's Parts Apprentice of the Year.

