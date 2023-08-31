Farm Weekly
Final Cardiff sale sells to a $7400 high

By Kane Chatfield
August 31 2023 - 7:30pm
With the $7400 top-priced Merino ram at the final Cardiff on-property ram sale at Yorkrakine last Thursday were Cardiff stud principals Quentin (left) and Diane Davies, buyers Glenn and Wayne Smith, Wongamine Grazing, Northam and Cardiff stud and Wongamine Grazing classer Kevin Broad, Elders stud stock.
The curtain came down on 36 years of stud Merino breeding for the Davies family at the Cardiff stud Merino dispersal and final on-property Merino and Poll Merino ram sale at Yorkrakine last week.

