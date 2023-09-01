Belka Valley Merino and Poll Merino stud Bruce Rock is proof that commitment to breeding quality sheep and maintaining strong relationships with clients will ensure the future of any business.
Being one of the first ram sales of the new season is a tough gig, no matter the season, however Phil and Robyn Jones' Belka Valley stud has once again shown it has what it takes as it also celebrates its 20th anniversary.
A successful start to the onfarm ram selling season shows that even with so much political controversy surrounding the industry, producers see the value of sheep for their business.
The clearance and top were both down slightly from the previous year, but with a $3000 top price and an average of $1738, both Phil and Robyn were extremely happy with the results of the sale.
Mr Jones said it was amazing to see the resilience the sheep industry in WA has shown in the face of so much negativity.
"Political decisions have made it difficult for the industry and for many to look for the positives," Mr Jones said.
"But we have to look to the future and continue to grow the industry and improve.
"We knew that buyers would be cutting back their numbers this year, but our client support has been amazing."
The stud's passion for Merino breeding and commitment to improving genetics is recognised by a loyal client base.
The auction of 69 rams saw 58 sold and the $1738 average was only down by $37 from the previous year.
2022 was a big year for Belka Valley, with the stud winnings its first supreme exhibit at the Perth Royal Show with Nathan - son of Slipper, and the success of their East Mundalla line continued with the $3000 top-priced ram at the sale being sired by 793 Slipper.
As fate would have it, the top-priced sire was number 29 in the catalogue and was the sire chosen by the stud to donate to the Shearing for Liz Pink Day, with all proceeds going to the Breast Cancer Research Centre WA, a joint initiative of Elders and Nutrien Ag Soluions.
The paddock run ram had impressive figures of 18.2 micron, with a standard deviation (SD) of 3.4, coefficient of variation (CV) 18.4 and a comfort factor (CF) of 99.6 per cent and was purchased by Shane Jura, Jura Farms Pty ltd, Bruce Rock, who purchased a total of three sires for an average of $1933.
The second top price of the day was $2800 and was achieved twice, while the third top price of $2700 was logged four times.
Taking home lot 66 for $2800 was regular volume buyer Chris Flintham, CB Flintham & Co, Muntadgin, whose purchase of 13 rams was the most once again.
Mr Flintham's purchases averaged $2062 and was made with the assistance of Graeme Teasdale.
Mr Flintham mates around 2200 Merino ewes and has been extremely happy with the fertility of his flock which has been based on the Belka Valley bloodlines for over 12 years.
"I like the wool type and the frame size," Mr Flintham said.
"They are uncomplicated sheep.
"I also like the consistency of the wool and they grow plenty of it.
"I bought the Mianelup based bloodlines today, I am very happy with the way they are performing.
"This year's lambs are looking very good."
Mr Flintham was accompanied by his partner's daughter, Bella Noble, who is a student at Western Australian College of Agriculture, Cunderdin.
Ms Noble said she really liked working with livestock and was keen to learn more about wool quality while at the sale.
Elders stud stock specialist and Belka Valley classer, Nathan King, said the impressive results of the sale were testament to the focus and investment the Jones' had put into their breeding program.
"Given the current environment it is not easy selling sheep," Mr King said.
"The support shown by the Belka Valley clients today was outstanding.
"Farmers are great at adapting and they know you need diversity.
"You cannot have the highs without the lows and farmers understand this - the world eats meat, they will always need it.
"So while some are breeding less in the coming year, they are still breeding sheep and they know what they want."
There was strong competition throughout and the second of the $2800 priced rams was purchased by Paul Wanless, PR Wanless, Muntadgin, one of his five rams for an average of $2380.
The second top-priced ram had measurements of 19.6 micron, 4.1 SD, 20.6 CV and 99.6pc CF.
Mr Wanless said he liked the Belka Valley sheep for their size and their wool.
"They are good, big bodied sheep with well nourished wool," he said.
"I have been buying for about 10 years and I am very happy with the results.
"I am breeding about 1000 ewes this year.
"It is great to see people like Phil and Robyn, who have a real passion for sheep.
"They put in the time, the effort and investment.
"You know you are getting quality from them."
Another regular volume buyer was EB & EC Auld, Merredin, purchasing five rams to a top of $2700 and an average of $2000.
D & MA Spark, Bonnie Rock, took home four rams to a top of $2700 and an average of $2325.
The Jones family this year invested more into its genetics by purchasing two rams, brothers, from the Wise family's Wililoo Stud Woodanilling, at this year's Katanning ram sale.
Fittingly they have named the rams Rick and Kurt and they will go over the ewes Belka Valley purchased from the Cardiff Merino Stud, Yorkrakine, dispersal sale last week.
