Strong average price seasons first ram sale

By Tamara Hooper
September 1 2023 - 1:00pm
Belka Valley stud co-principal Robyn Jones, Cardiff Merino stud principal, Quentin Davies, Yorkrakine, Elders territory sales manager Merredin, Emma Dougall and Elders stud stock specialist, Lauren Rayner, with the $3000 top-priced ram purchased by Shane Jura, Jura Farms Pty Ltd, Bruce Rock. Proceeds from the sale of the ram have been donated to the Breast Cancer Research Centre WA as part of the Shearing for Liz Pink Day a joint initiative from Elders and Nutrien Ag Solutions.
Belka Valley Merino and Poll Merino stud Bruce Rock is proof that commitment to breeding quality sheep and maintaining strong relationships with clients will ensure the future of any business.

