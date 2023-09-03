Farm Weekly
Home/News

Science is the key to success

By Kyah Peeti
September 3 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Third-generation Merino producer Theo Cunningham is using science to drive his flock to success at his family-owned Cranbrook property, Beeac Estate.
Third-generation Merino producer Theo Cunningham is using science to drive his flock to success at his family-owned Cranbrook property, Beeac Estate.

Third generation Merino producer Theo Cunningham is using science to drive his flock to success at his family-owned Cranbrook property.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.