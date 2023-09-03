Farm Weekly
Dual-purpose breed ticks the boxes

By Kyah Peeti
September 3 2023 - 7:00pm
Ryan Taylor, holding his daughter Ella, accompanied by his fiance Victoria Denn.
Kukerin father-and-son duo, Graeme and Ryan Taylor are keeping the family farming legacy alive at their property, Homebush, and are more passionate about producing dual-purpose Merinos than ever before.

