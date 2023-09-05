Farm Weekly
Frozen pellets and straws in AI trial

September 5 2023 - 1:00pm
Westbreeds Jim McMahon (left) and Harry Wilson, during the The University of Sydney conducted research trial comparing the use of frozen semen from pellets and straws in AI for which they found there was no statistical difference between using the two.
Ram semen frozen in pellets or straws has been shown to have comparable motility, morphology and fertility in research conducted by Westbreed and The University of Sydney, New South Wales and presented at the recent 11th International Ruminant Reproduction Symposium in Galway, Ireland.

