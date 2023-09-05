Farm Weekly
CSBP invests heavily in Geraldton distribution centre

By Jasmine Peart
September 5 2023 - 5:00pm
Work is nearing completion on the new and improved CSBP Geraldton distribution centre which will improve despatch and storage capacity.
CSBP is nearing the end of an $18 million multi-year investment into the Geraldton distribution centre.

