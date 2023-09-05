CSBP is nearing the end of an $18 million multi-year investment into the Geraldton distribution centre.
The investment has been focused on augmenting both longevity and capacity, as well as ensuring that safety and environmental outcomes are continuously improved.
A CSBP spokesperson said these wide-range investment programs showcased CSBP's continued focus on logistics, dispatch and storage networks to support the best reliability and customer experience.
"In Geraldton, the scope of improvements extends to additional granular blending and despatch capacity, Flexi-N despatch capacity and instrumentation improvements, water storage, granular storage asset extension and safety improvement, including corrosion control and guarding," they said.
The site has storage and dispatch capacity for bulk solid fertiliser and ensures the efficient distribution of fertiliser products.
Geraldton also hosts onsite production of signature product Flexi-N.
Today the biosecurity-approved centre covers 30 hectares.
"Beyond infrastructure investment, investment in our local team has also increased over this time in account management, customer service and operational staff," the spokesperson said.
"This reflects the growth in the region as our customers' productivity advances and scale continues to expand."
Since its opening in 1930, the Geraldton distribution centre has been a hub for agriculture in the region.
CSBP has also completed 39 trials in the past 10 years in the Geraldton area.
"These trials support local growers in making informed nutrient management decisions, consistent with our century of partnering with local growers to research and develop nutrition solutions tailored to the region," the spokesperson said.
CSBP has also recently announced heightened agronomic support delivered by its dedicated Fertcare accredited regional team.
They said it marked yet "another stride" in their commitment to the region focused on better growth and improved grower productivity and profitability.
