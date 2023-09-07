Farm Weekly
John Deere's Luke Chandler positive about changes ahead

By Mal Gill
Updated September 8 2023 - 11:04am, first published September 7 2023 - 10:00am
AFGRI Equipment Australia group sales and marketing manager Jacques Coetzee (left), chairman Patrick Roux, John Deere managing director Australia/New Zealand Luke Chandler and AFGRI Equipment operations director Wessel Oosthuizen at the Dowerin Machinery Field Days.
Autonomous tractors and electric tractors will be among "a lot of exciting new products" John Deere has coming to Western Australia.

