Farm Weekly
Home/News

Appy-days on these self-drive tours

MW
By Mel Williams
September 9 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dark Strys app offers a self-drive tour from Perth to the Pinnacles and tells the stories of the many shipwrecks along the coastline and on Alkimos reef.
Dark Strys app offers a self-drive tour from Perth to the Pinnacles and tells the stories of the many shipwrecks along the coastline and on Alkimos reef.

Encouraging tourists and locals to visit smaller towns and often forgotten places off the beaten track will help to revitalise these gems of Western Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Mel Williams

CCJ sub/writer

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.