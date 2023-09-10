Farm Weekly
Home/News

Open Studios arts trial marks 10 years in Margaret River

Belinda Hickman
By Belinda Hickman
September 10 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alice Lindford Forte uses layers of oils in her large-scale abstract landscapes. She works from a studio and gallery set up in an old shed, lovingly restored by her dad, in the happy chaos of her familys hobby farm
Alice Lindford Forte uses layers of oils in her large-scale abstract landscapes. She works from a studio and gallery set up in an old shed, lovingly restored by her dad, in the happy chaos of her familys hobby farm

FARMS and farm buildings are the inspiration for a bunch of South West artists.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda Hickman

Belinda Hickman

Journalist, Farm Weekly

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.