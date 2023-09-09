Farm Weekly
Westwood stud sells to $5100 at Esperance Breeders' Ram Sale

By Jodie Rintoul
September 9 2023 - 11:00am
Prices hit a high of $5100 for this Poll Merino ram from the Westwood stud, Cascade, at last weeks Esperance Breeders Ram Sale. With the sale topping ram were Westwood stud principal Scott Welke (left), buyer BJ Whiting, Stonewolf Pastoral, Gibson and Nutrien Livestock, Esperance representative Jake Hann.
A QUALITY line-up of Merino, Poll Merino, Dohne and White Suffolk rams and another good season in the area provided plenty of confidence for buyers at last week's Esperance Breeders' Ram Sale.

