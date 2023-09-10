Farm Weekly
Mollerin Rock ram sale peaks at $3600

By Linda Sharman
September 11 2023 - 9:30am
Elders auctioneer Nathan King (left), with Ashton, Gavin, Colin and Riley Hagboom, South Dowerin, who bought the top-priced ram at Mondays Mollerin Rock on-property Dohne ram sale at Cadoux for $3600, held by Mollerin Rock Dohne stud co-principal Mitchell Applegate, Cadoux.
Support was strong and bidding lively at the Mollerin Rock Dohne stud's annual ram sale last week, where prices peaked at a sale-top of $3600.

