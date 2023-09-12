Farm Weekly
Home/News

Bowey family, Kulin, wins WAMMCO Producer of the Month

Updated September 12 2023 - 1:01pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bowey family, Kulin, won the WAMMCO Producer of the Month title for June. Celebrating the familys win were Westcoast Wool & Livestock Kulin representative Luke Round (left) and Brian and Elle Bowey and children Claire and Tom.
The Bowey family, Kulin, won the WAMMCO Producer of the Month title for June. Celebrating the familys win were Westcoast Wool & Livestock Kulin representative Luke Round (left) and Brian and Elle Bowey and children Claire and Tom.

A decision to purchase UltraWhite genetics in 2012 continues to pay dividends for Kulin producers Brian and Elle Bowey and their children, Tom, Will and Claire, who were announced the WAMMCO Producer of the Month winners for June.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.