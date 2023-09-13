Farm Weekly
Home/News

Temperatures and rainfall figures for the winter months

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
September 13 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This winter was very dry for many farmers. Picture from files.
This winter was very dry for many farmers. Picture from files.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) forecast below average rainfall totals for winter, so how did the season pan out?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perri Polson

Perri Polson

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.