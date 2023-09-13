The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) forecast below average rainfall totals for winter, so how did the season pan out?
At the start of the season, a BoM spokesperson told Farm Weekly that though it was difficult to make long range or seasonal forecasts, this winter was going to be much drier than usual - much to the doubt of some growers.
August rainfall totals were between 50-100 milimetres in the South West region, with some areas recording between 100-140mm.
Inland and towards the north, rainfall totals were down to less than 10 mm over the northwest WA, while the Kimberley and eastern interiors reported no rainfall at all for the month.
A number of cold fronts moved across western WA at the start of August, bringing daily rainfall of 30-80 mm between the first four days of the month in the South West and central WA.
For the South West Land Division (SWLD) as a whole, August rainfall was 39.2 mm, 30 per cent below the 1961-1990 average, and the driest August since 2008.
For WA as a whole, August rainfall was about 18pc below the 1961-1990 average, sitting at 12mm.
Ferguson Valley recorded the most amount of rainfall this month, recording 140.8mm
The wettest day was on August 3, where Burekup recorded 82mm in 24 hours.
The temperatures were above average across the State, with the recordings ranking in the highest 10pc of August temperature observations (since 1910).
Statewide, the mean maximum temperature was 3.61 degrees warmer than average, the highest record since 2006.
The mean minimum temperatures were also above average, sitting at 1.89 degrees above average for most of the State, placing it in the highest 10pc of all observations.
Overnight temperatures sat at about the 10 degree mark for many towns in the SWLD.
During the last week of August, many towns in the State's south and west recorded maximum temperatures in the low to mid 30s.
Winter rainfall totals were in the 220-440 mm range at most sites.
While August was warmer than average, the mean maximum temperatures for winter overall were below average, and mean minimum temperatures sat at average for the season.
The warmest winter day was on August 31, finishing off the season with maximum temperatures climbing to high 20s to the low 30 degrees.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.