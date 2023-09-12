Farm Weekly
Home/Cropping

Weed Smart celebrates ten years

Jasmine Peart
By Jasmine Peart
September 12 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WeedSmart celebrated 10 years at the Dowerin Machinery Field Days with Grains Research and Development Corporation crop protection manager Georgia Megirian (left), WeedSmart and Australian Herbicide Resistance Initiative communications manager Jessica Scholle and WeedSmart project manager Jessica Strauss.
WeedSmart celebrated 10 years at the Dowerin Machinery Field Days with Grains Research and Development Corporation crop protection manager Georgia Megirian (left), WeedSmart and Australian Herbicide Resistance Initiative communications manager Jessica Scholle and WeedSmart project manager Jessica Strauss.

Weed Smart has celebrated 10 years of helping graingrowers with their weed control.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasmine Peart

Jasmine Peart

Journalist

Jasmine is a earnest listener and a passionate advocate for justice. She feels privileged to be trusted by farmers across Western Australia to tell their truth.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.