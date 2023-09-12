Weed Smart has celebrated 10 years of helping graingrowers with their weed control.
From humble beginnings, it has grown to do events all across the country and produce webinars, podcasts and articles.
Weed Smart project manager Jessica Strauss hoped during this time they had empowered growers to make informed decisions about how to control weeds onfarm.
"It's not just using chemicals, but also mechanical weed control solutions and cultural weed solutions, like crop competition and rotating crops and pastures," Ms Strauss said.
"We're empowering people with that information to make informed decisions."
In the past 10 years, WeedSmart has been able to bring more extension agronomists onboard and expand their footprint to involve more of agricultural Australia.
WeedSmart has been promoting its 'Big 6' - a set of chemical, mechanical and cultural tactics to help growers control crop weeds and fight herbicide resistance.
They include rotate crops and pastures, increase crop competition, mix and rotate herbicides, optimise spray efficacy, stop weed seed set and implement harvest weed seed control.
Ms Strauss said WeedSmart was a great project which does important work.
"We really want people to have those research-backed messages," she said.
"A lot of research can end up in the filing cabinet and not shared with people.
"We really have that mission of making it accessible, and palatable, to actually use those research outcomes."
The Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) has invested about $2 million into WeedSmart over 10 years.
GRDC crop protection manager Georgia Megirian said WeedSmart provided a really good extension to a lot of their weed research projects.
"They put a more farming system grower focus lens on some of our research so they can apply that research to farm adoption," Ms Megirian said.
