Minerva Foods Australia reviews Shark Lake abattoir in Esperance

By Brooke Littlewood
September 13 2023 - 9:00am
The future of the Shark Lake processing facility is in doubt with Minerva Foods Australia reviewing its operations.
A Shark Lake abattoir is understood to be mothballed yet again, leaving producers on tenterhooks - just 14 months after reopening.

