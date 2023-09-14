Farm Weekly
Lewisdale Poll Merino sale in Wickepin has good results

By Kane Chatfield
September 14 2023 - 5:00pm
Prices topped at $11,500 for a semen share in a Lewisdale stud Poll Merino ram at the 60th anniversary Lewisdale Poll Merino stud on-property ram sale at Stud Park, Wickepin, on Saturday. With the August shorn 2021-drop ram were Brodie Lang (left), AWN Livestock, Tambellup/Katanning, Andrew Kitto, Dyson Jones, Wickepin/Newdegate, Lewisdale stud principal Ray Lewis, Lewisdale stud representative of 56 years John Sherlock, co-sale auctioneer Cameron Petricevich, Cameron Petricevich Auctioneering and Peter and Sam Howie, Dyson Jones. The semen share was purchased by Gary Dickerson, Rejall Park, Miga Lake, Victoria.
In its 73rd year of breeding Merinos, the Lewis family celebrated the 60th anniversary Lewisdale Poll Merino stud annual on-property ram sale at 'Stud Park', Wickepin, on Saturday with a huge result.

