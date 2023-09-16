Farm Weekly
Aylesbury Poll Merino sale achieves slightly higher average

By Linda Sharman
September 16 2023 - 11:00am
Emma Dougall, Elders Merredin, holds the top-priced Aylesbury Poll Merino ram which sold for $2750 with Aylesbury stud co-principal Craig Last, Merredin, buyers Daniel and Brandon Giles, Neening Valley, Merredin and Elders auctioneer Graeme Curry at the annual Aylesbury Poll Merino studs on-property ram sale last Friday.
Solid support from regular and a few new buyers resulted in a slightly higher average being achieved by Aylesbury Poll Merino at the stud's on-property ram sale last week.

