Sunny View Poll Merino stud reaches $1100 sale high

By Jodie Rintoul
September 16 2023 - 2:00pm
Elders auctioneer Roger Fris (left), Elders Wagin branch manager Sonia Nalder, Josh Kirk, Sunny View Polls stud, Wagin and Nutrien Livestock, Narrogin agent Ashely Lock, with the $1100 top-priced ram at the annual Sunny View Polls on-property ram sale last week.
The Kirk family's Sunny View Poll Merino stud hosted its third on-property ram sale at Wagin last week and it was supported by return buyers who pushed prices to a sale high of $1100.

