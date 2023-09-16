The Kirk family's Sunny View Poll Merino stud hosted its third on-property ram sale at Wagin last week and it was supported by return buyers who pushed prices to a sale high of $1100.
In the Helmsman auction conducted by Elders, the stud offered 39 rams and cleared 26 under the hammer at an average of $750 to five different buyers from Wagin and Cunderdin.
Last year the stud sold 35 rams from 40 offered to a top of $1500 and an average of $829 to eight different buyers.
Elders, Wagin representative and auctioneer Roger Fris, who oversaw the auction, said it was great line-up of rams that presented very well and were a credit to the Kirk family.
"Overall it was good sale result for the stud given the current position of the industry," Mr Fris said.
"The sale lacked a couple of buyers this year and this impacted on the competition which resulted in the clearance and prices back on last year.
"The stud is certainly moving in the right direction and this was seen with the results the Kirks achieved at the Rabobank WA Sheep Expo & Merino Ram Sale at Katanning this year."
The $1100 top-priced ram was purchased by the Jasper family, DJ & D Jasper, Cunderdin.
The ram, which was catalogued in lot one, carried East Mundalla bloodlines, had wool figures of 18.3 micron, 4.2 SD, 21.0 CV and 99.4 per cent comfort factor (CF).
Along with purchasing the top-priced ram, the Jasper family picked up another five rams at $1000 to finish with a team of six at an average of $1017.
The rams they purchased at $1000 were based on East Mundalla, Collinsville, Coromandel and Manunda bloodlines and ranged between 18.4 and 20.6 microns and 99.4 and 99.7pc CF.
The volume buyer in the sale was Wagin-based enterprise R & C Goldsmith, which purchased seven sires at an average of $829 and to a top of $900 twice.
The first ram the Goldsmiths purchased at $900 carried Coromandel bloodlines and had wool figures of 20.9 micron, 3.2 SD and 99.7pc CF while their second purchase was bred from Collinsville bloodlines and had figures of 18.1 microns, 3.1 SD and 100pc CF.
Last year's top price buyer PJ Spooner, Wagin, was also among the larger buyers, securing six rams all at $600 while repeat buyer MV & T Spooner, Wagin, purchased four to a top of $800 and average of $650.
Rounding out the buyers to operate in the sale was JP Spurr, Wagin, which bought two rams both at $700.
