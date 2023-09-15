The northern hemisphere moratorium on live sheep exports by sea ends today, Friday, September 15, meaning ships will start leaving Western Australia and the trade can resume.
The new season could mark new beginnings for WA's live sheep export industry, as it looks to reopen the Saudi Arabia market for the first time since 2012.
Rural Export and Trading WA (RETWA) director Murray Frangs said while it was difficult to put an exact date on the first shipment, necessary paperwork and protocols were being worked through to send a small order of sheep within the calendar year.
Mr Frangs said restarting the Middle Eastern market could serve as a lifeline for WA producers who were desperately looking to offload thousands of extra sheep.
He said it was an opportunity to increase live exports, not replace any existing trades.
Saudi Arabia ended shipments from Australia in 2012, with the last consignment being delivered just prior to the introduction of the Australian Government Export Supply Chain Assurance System (ESCAS).
At its peak, in the 1990s and early 2000s, more than one million sheep were exported to Saudi each year.
Mr Frangs said the first shipment of about 56,000 lambs and wethers would be loaded onto the MV Al Messilah livestock carrier, set to depart Fremantle Port for Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as soon as possible after the moratorium ends.
He said WA's live sheep export industry was aiming to move about 500,000-head to Middle Eastern markets this season, of which RETWA plan to contribute six or seven shipments on a 35-day rotation.
Last season - between October and May - 634,344 sheep departed WA, compared to 487,000-head in 2021-22.
Kuwait was the largest importer, with 46 per cent of exports with 291,744 head.
Israel followed with 208,600 head or 33pc, Oman 8pc and Qatar 4pc.
Mr Frangs said the return of trade provided producers with an opportunity to "get some hooves up the ramp" and clear a large carryover of sheep.
He said there was no reduction in demand from the markets WA was selling into, it was always there and often undermet.
"Our export markets are very reliant on these sheep coming through to their markets," Mr Frangs said.
"Existing sales into Kuwait, UAE and Oman remain, but industry is still chasing the opportunity to send a shipment out to Saudi this calendar year.
"Necessary protocols have been put in place and things are progressing with Saudi and exporters."
Mr Frangs said exporters had been working hard to allay fear for buyers in the immediate term, with discussion around ending the industry.
He said buyers were very aware of discussions and headwinds that were occurring against Australia's live sheep export industry.
"These buyers of half-a-million sheep in the Gulf countries don't understand why (the proposed live sheep export ban) is happening," Mr Frangs said.
"It is a sovereign issue within Australia based on party dealings to shore up political votes and yet their food security is going to be decimated because of it.
"They are wondering what they have done and what has changed - it is disrespectful to them.
"The hypocrisy of making this election issue into becoming an export issue is the lack consistency from government messaging.
"For years the government has been engaging with importers about investing in the industry, to the point where hundreds of millions of dollars have been spent to improve livestock carriers, processing facilities and operational practices in foreign markets at the requirement of the department and government - yet they are at risk of closing the market "
Taking a look at this season's carryover of sheep, Mr Frangs said a reduction in west-east transfers was having a bigger impact on the overall turnoff numbers for 2023 than live exports limitations in increasing numbers due to the moratorium period.
Without that east coast demand that has been quite prevalent in recent years, he said producers had been forced to hold more stock on the ground, creating challenges in stocking capacity.
"It was a sign of concern in the future when live export could drop out of the market as a turn off opportunity as well," he said.
"That combination between reducing east coast exports and limited live exports overseas is a big number, given that east coast turnoff alone probably means Western Australian producers have a over a million more head on the ground that haven't even been contemplated from recent years.
"And with another reduction of 500,000 on the horizon given the discussion about live exports being banned, the overall reduction in turnoff in the future is pretty concerning."
Corrigin stud breeder Steve Bolt said it was always a huge relief when the live export boats started running again.
That is because it meant increased competition would return to the market and there was another outlet for sheep to start moving at a critical time heading into spring.
Mr Bolt said this year highlighted the importance of having market alternatives in both live export and local processing for WA mixed farming systems.
This was particularly the case in parts of the northern and eastern Wheatbelt, where there had been a rainfall deficient season, and also with the carryover of sheep still onfarm.
"People are desperate to shift some numbers and ease that pressure," Mr Bolt said.
"Live export provides us with different market access and also a relief valve for turning over a large number of excess stock in poorer seasons.
"If extra sheep cannot be moved like what we have seen this year, the result of running them can go on to impact onfarm welfare.
"It is great to be resuming trade with our long-term customers and provide live sheep into the Middle Eastern market."
Mr Bolt described the live export trade as complex, where one tap couldn't be turned off without another being affected in the supply chain.
He said finding space to sell sheep into had been a real struggle for agents and growers.
But he hoped an increase in shipping capacity this season would clear some of the backlog from last season, including red tagged wethers.
"There are a lot of older wethers that also have nowhere to go and are still in the system," Mr Bolt said.
"With the big lambing this year it could be challenging to move new season lambs.
"I think a lot of growers will be looking to manage their risk and turn-off as many early numbers as possible."
Mr Bolt said he, and the entire industry, was extremely hopeful talk of the Saudi market reopening would allow an increase in shipping numbers.
"Traditionally, before 2012, they were our biggest importer of sheep out of WA," he said.
"The reopening of that trade is significant and adds to the existing competition.
"It shows the WA sheep are desired by Middle Eastern customers and the demand is still there."
