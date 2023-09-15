Farm Weekly
WA sheep producers welcome return of live export as moratorium ends

Brooke Littlewood
By Brooke Littlewood
Updated September 15 2023 - 10:31am, first published 10:00am
Live sheep exports by sea return today, Friday, September 15. Photo by The Livestock Collective.
The northern hemisphere moratorium on live sheep exports by sea ends today, Friday, September 15, meaning ships will start leaving Western Australia and the trade can resume.

