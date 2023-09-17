It was a fabulous evening at the national rural and livestock awards for Ray White in Brisbane, Queensland, last week.
Ray White Rural WA took out some of the top awards, being named as number one office in Western Australia and number three nationally.
This was a great effort for Australia's leading rural real estate company.
The award was designed to recognise performance based on settled commissions.
Ray White Rural WA principal Simon Wilding said it was a huge honour to be named as one of the best performing regional businesses in the Ray White Group.
"We are so thrilled," Mr Wilding said.
"Every member of our team has worked extraordinarily hard and it is so wonderful to be recognised as one of the best performing rural offices not only in the State, but within the Ray White Group nationally.
"This award not only recognises the success of the past year, it is also great motivation to work even harder in the coming year."
Ray White Rural chairman Paul White said the rankings illustrated the energy within the group.
"It fills me with immense pride every year when our State awards are announced and our businesses are recognised - to see so many performing so well within the group can be put down to hard work and dedication," Mr White said.
"So many of our offices are achieving and exceeding personal bests.
"We are seeing some exciting results for our group overall."
Mr Wilding was recognised as the leading principal agent in settled commissions in WA and number four nationally.
Kate Jefferies was the leading sales agent in WA and number five nationally.
Hugh Ness was among the elite performers nationally and one of the leading agents in WA.
Ray White Rural WA has had a great year and continues its success with a hard working, dedicated team - marketing some of the leading properties in WA.
The Ray White network across Australia continues to grow, with its innovative skills, attention to marketing and technology being second-to-none and putting them well in front of their closest competitors.
This was evidenced by the amazing results throughout the country.
The support team adds tremendous value to Ray White Rural WA.
To be able to tap into the incredible network throughout Australia and internationally is a great asset for its clients.
The team looks forward to continued success and is very grateful for the trust and friendship that clients have shown - culminating in some of the most successful results in this State.
