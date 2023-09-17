Farm Weekly
Ray White Rural WA wins top awards

By Mel Williams
September 17 2023 - 7:00pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
Ray White Rural WA staff at the companys national rural and livestock awards in Brisbane, Queensland, last week: Ray White Rural and Livestock managing director Stephen Nell (left), with WA agents Simon Wilding, Hugh Ness and Kate Jefferies and Ray White national performance director Matt White.
It was a fabulous evening at the national rural and livestock awards for Ray White in Brisbane, Queensland, last week.

