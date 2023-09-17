Farm Weekly
Home/News

Industry body seeks answers on water rights

MW
By Mel Williams
September 18 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
There are concerns about potential changes to spring exemptions under mooted new WA water legislation.
There are concerns about potential changes to spring exemptions under mooted new WA water legislation.

The Western Australian Water Users Coalition (WAWUC) is taking a proactive approach to informing landholders, consultants and real estate agents about new water legislation that is scheduled to be introduced into the WA Parliament later this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Mel Williams

CCJ sub/writer

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.