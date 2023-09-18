Farm Weekly
Former WA Nuffield scholars provide updates at national conference

By Perri Polson
Updated September 19 2023 - 9:06am, first published 9:00am
John Foss is a generational farmer turned food business entrepreneur leading several national and international organisations within the research and development space and in plant-based snacks.
In celebration of the newly-awarded 2024 Nuffield Scholarship recipients, Nuffield scholars from across the country shared stories from their life and careers after the prestigious scholarship, at a national conference held last week.

