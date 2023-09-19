Farm Weekly
Bike it to Ballidu Gravel in Shire of Wongan-Ballidu this Saturday

September 19 2023 - 1:00pm
The gravel cycling scene is becoming more popular in Western Australia and will be in the spotlight at the Bike it to Ballidu Gravel event this Saturday, September 23. Photo by Shane Starling.
WA's fast-expanding gravel cycling scene will see a major new event set among the blooming wildflowers in the rising gravel hotspot in the Shire of Wongan-Ballidu.

