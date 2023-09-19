Farm Weekly
Rain across WA grainbelt delivers mixed blessings

Darren O'Dea
By Darren O'Dea
September 20 2023 - 9:00am
It depends on where you live and how your crops are going to determine if last weeks widespread rainfall was of any benefit to WA cropping prospects for 2023.
RAINFALL across WA's graingrowing regions last week was as mixed as the season that is unfolding.

