Rangeview stud, Darkan, wins Perth Royal Show supreme fleece award.

By Kyah Peeti
September 20 2023 - 10:00am
With the supreme champion fleece of the 2023 Perth Royal Show, exhibited by the King familys Rangeview stud, Darkan, were Elders wool sales manager Tim Burgess (left), Nutrien Ag Solutions account manager Cameron Henry, AWN wool specialist Tony Collins, Dyson Jones sheep and wool specialist Sam Howie, Dyson Jones wool marketer Tim Chapman and Nutrien Ag Solutions South West wool and stock agent Matt Chambers.
It was the King family's Rangeview stud, Darkan, that made a comeback this year, winning the champion sash for the 2023 Perth Royal Show supreme fleece award, with an exquisite fleece that was an easy favourite for the show judges.

