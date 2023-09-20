It was the King family's Rangeview stud, Darkan, that made a comeback this year, winning the champion sash for the 2023 Perth Royal Show supreme fleece award, with an exquisite fleece that was an easy favourite for the show judges.
The competition was again held in the Jim Horwood Pavilion at the Claremont Showgrounds and attracted 70 entries from WA fleece growers who were eager to get their hands on the winning sash.
Included in the competition were five entries in the fine wool category, one being the winning fleece exhibited by the Kings.
They previously won the competition twice, prior to COVID-19.
The soft, bright, white fleece was from a ram by Rangeview 438, and had recently won champion August shorn superfine wool Poll Merino ram title at this year's Rabobank WA Sheep Expo & Merino Ram Sale at Katanning.
The King family's fleece scored 92 out of a possible 100 points and had impressive figures, including an 8.8 kilogram greasy fleece weight, 79 per cent yield, a 19 micron fibre diameter, 15 CV, 99.7pc comfort factor and 58N/kt staple strength.
Lead judge and Dyson Jones wool marketer Tim Chapman said the competition was very even - for the top fleece award in particular.
"The fleeces in the farmers classes were excellent and there was a great variety in the districts where the wool came from," Mr Chapman said.
"The rams fleeces showed excellent breeding opportunities for the future."
Mr Chapman said the supreme fleece from the Rangeview was magnificent.
"It was a very good fleece weight and showed good yield and micron," he said.
"It is very soft to handle and has a lovely character.
"Above all, it had a 10 out of 10 for evenness throughout the whole fleece and deserved the supreme champion title."
The Rangeview stud entered four fleeces in total from three ewes and one ram.
Rangeview stud principal Jeremy King said it was pleasing to have a win.
"We had that gap due to COVID-19 and prior to that gap we had won two supreme fleece titles, so it's pleasing to do it again," Mr King said.
Finishing a close second overall in the judging on 90 points was a fleece exhibited by the Rintoul family, Dongiemon and Tilba Tilba studs, Williams.
