WA's Water Reform Bill is expected to be introduced soon.

Bree Swift
Bree Swift
September 21 2023 - 9:00am
State Liberal MP for the South West Region Steve Thomas.
Following the State government's decision to repeal the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act 2021 after it received severe backlash from the WA community, attention has now turned to how the State's new legislative water reforms, due to be introduced to parliament by the end of the year, will affect WA's landowners.

