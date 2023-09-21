Mr Cockman said seed placement continued to be ideal on the ameliorated country and their bars featured a host of technologies including Auto-Pack for automatic variable pressure packing; Auto-Lift for automatically lifting and lowering the openers at headlands; blockage monitoring with the Recon wireless blockage and flow monitor from Farmscan, which monitors every line; and end-of-row turning via New Holland's IntelliView 12 guidance and the Topcon X35 controller.

