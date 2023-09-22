Farm Weekly
Home/News
Free

Nuffield scholars join at conference in Perth

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
September 22 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Some of agriculture's greatest minds came together at the Pan Pacific Hotel in Perth last week in celebration of the 2024 Nuffield Scholarship recipients.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perri Polson

Perri Polson

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.