Some of agriculture's greatest minds came together at the Pan Pacific Hotel in Perth last week in celebration of the 2024 Nuffield Scholarship recipients.
The prestigious scholarship was awarded to 25 recipients, three of whom were from Western Australia - Shannen Barrett, from York, Laura Bennett, from Scaddan and Ashley Wiese, from Highbury.
The two-day conference was jam packed with 30 industry speakers and past Nuffield scholars sharing their career journeys, research and ideas.
Many of the topics of conversation involved climate, investing, government regulation and sharing information on how farmers were operating around the country and the globe.
There were plenty of opportunities to network with people from a range of industries within agriculture, including more niche sectors, such as aquaculture and viticulture.
