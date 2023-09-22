Farm Weekly
East Mundalla, Tarin Rock ram sale sees strong bidding

By Jodie Rintoul
September 22 2023 - 2:00pm
With the $5400 top-priced ram at last weeks East Mundalla on-property ram sale at Tarin Rock, purchased by the Taylor family, Kukerin, were Elders stud stock manager Tim Spicer (left), buyer Ryan Taylor and East Mundalla co-principal Ross Robinson.
The prospect of a strong cold front the next day, another good season in the area and faith that the sheep industry will turn around in the future, saw buyers turn up and bid confidently at the East Mundalla Merino and Poll Merino on-property ram sale at Tarin Rock last week.

