Ditchburn family at Golden Hill, Kukerin, supported by bidders

By Kyah Peeti
September 23 2023 - 10:00am
With the top-priced $8000 White Suffolk ram were buyer and Borree Park stud manager Michael Potter (centre), with Elders auctioneer and Gnowangerup agent James Culleton (left), Nutrien Livestock Breeding representative Roy Addis, Elders Kojonup livestock agent Jamie Hart and Golden Hill stud principal Nathan Ditchburn.
A tremendous line-up of quality Golden Hill stud rams achieved an exceptional sale result driven by spirited bidding and strong buyer support at the Ditchburn family's on-property ram sale at Kukerin last week.

