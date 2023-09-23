A tremendous line-up of quality Golden Hill stud rams achieved an exceptional sale result driven by spirited bidding and strong buyer support at the Ditchburn family's on-property ram sale at Kukerin last week.
The Ditchburns presented a shed full of 109 White Suffolk sires, 90 UltraWhite and 10 White Suffolk Composite rams with the figures to back them, that had both new and return buyers bidding up throughout the sale, eager to secure their favourites.
There was quality plus from the buyers' and onlookers' point of view, as a strong catalogue pushed prices sky high, exceeding last year's sale averages.
The evenness and depth of the rams was sought after by many, which resulted in a 93 per cent clearance across all breeds, with 195 of the 209 rams offered finding new homes, to an overall sale average of $2393, which is $461 up on last year's average.
The Ditchburn family proudly offered their pen 100 ram up for sale on behalf of the Breast Cancer Research Centre - WA, with all its proceeds being donated to the Shearing for Liz Pink Day.
At the start of the sale, Elders auctioneer and Gnowangerup agent James Culleton recorded its top price of $8000, achieved by a White Suffolk ram, which was a $2000 increase on last year's top price of $6000.
Mr Culleton said it was his first time selling at the Golden Hill sale.
"The sheep presented very well, above expectations and proved to be in hot demand," Mr Culleton said.
"There was very good quality stock throughout the catalogue that sold strongly from start to finish."
Mr Culleton had no dramas selling the rams throughout the sale, taking bids from left, right and centre, with the tone set very early.
The White Suffolk portion achieved a 100 per cent clearance, with 109 rams sold under the hammer to an average of $1827, which was up $23 on last year's White Suffolk average.
The day's first three pens exceeded last year's top prices.
The top-priced ram in pen two was knocked down to Rhodes Pastorals, Borree Park White Suffolk stud manager Michael Potter, Dinninup, for $8000.
The gem weighed 103 kilograms and had Australian Sheep Breeding Values (ASBVs) of 0.31 for birthweight (BWT), 11.08 weaning weight (WWT), 17.17 post weaning weight (PWT), 3.12 post weaning eye muscle depth (PEMD), 0.10 post weaning fat (PFAT), 4.11 lean meat yield (LMY), a lamb eating quality (LEQ) index of 152.27 and a terminal carcase production (TCP) index of 155.05.
Mr Potter said he loved the Golden Hill stud rams and that Rhodes Pastoral had been buying from the stud for about five years.
"I was selecting more on visuals," Mr Potter said.
"The length and overall body structure of the ram was the main selling point for me, he had a very strong physical presence."
Mr Potter finished his purchases with the $8000 ram's brother, from pen three, which sold for the sale's third top price of $6500.
This ram weighed at 108.5kg and had ASBVs of 0.26 BWT, 11.38 WWT, 17.40 PWT, 2.74 PEMD, -0.15 PFAT, 4.25 LMY, a 147.79 LEQ index, and a TCP index of 151.91.
Mr Potter said it will be good to have two brothers in their breeding program.
"We will be able to use the two rams to start their own breeding group," he said.
The first pen of the day achieved the sale's second top price of $7250, which was successfully secured after some spirited bidding by BW & DA Barrows, Borden.
The well-rounded sire had a sale weight of 113kg and had ASBVs of 0.25 BWT, 11.63 WWT, 17.99 PWT, 2.44 PEMD, -0.29 PFAT, 4.09 for LEQ index and 154.34 for TCP index.
Paying $3000 for a White Suffolk sire in pen seven was RS & CL Duff, Williams, which had ASBVs of 0.21 BWT, 11.96 WWT, 18.15 PWT, 3.28 PEMD, -0.26 PFAT, 5.01 LMY, an LEQ index of 152.60 and a TCP index of 159.95.
G & T Taylor, Kukerin, secured a team of nine White Suffolk rams to an average of $1889 and a top of $2600.
Their highest priced ram weighed 96kg and had ASBVs of 0.36 BWT, 10.27 WWT, 16.44 PWT, 2.82 PEMD, -0.06 PFAT, 3.62 LMY, an LEQ index of 137.91, and a TCP index of 146.44.
John Scott & Son, Wagin, loaded up eight rams after the sale at an average of $2025 and a top of $2500, which had an LEQ index of 145.94 and a TCP index of 149.91.
Also purchasing a team of eight rams to an average of $1238 was the Stewart family, DM MCL & JA Stewart, Lake Grace, that paid a top of $1600 for a ram with indexes of 138.54 for LEQ and 143.85 for TCP.Mordetta Farms purchased seven rams in the White Suffolk run to an average of $1128 and a top of $1500.
Their top-priced $1500 ram had indexes of 136.01 for LEQ and 139.52 for TCP and was offered as the breast cancer ram, with its proceeds being donated to the Shearing for Liz Pink Day.
Next up in the catalogue was the highly sought after line-up of UltraWhite rams that averaged an impressive $3324 and attracted strong buyer support that pushed prices to a top of $5200.
Paying top price honours was KL & KK Oliver, Gnowangerup, for the pen 140 ram that had magnificent shedding ability and ASBVs of 0.01 BWT, 7.62 WWT, 12.09 PWT, 1.85 PEMD, -0.17 PFAT, 3.02 LMY, an LEQ index of 131.89 and a TCP index of 137.52.
The Oliver family finished off with a team of three rams that averaged $3667.
Their remaining rams were bought for $3600 and $2200.
Their $3600 ram had ASBVs of -0.02 BWT, 6.98 WWT, 9.93 PWT, 1.00 PEMD, -0.55 PFAT, 2.63 LMY, an LEQ index of 122.69 and a TCP index of 127.55.
Paying the second top price of $4900 in the run was Braden Johnston, Nyabing, for a ram with ASBVs of -0.12 BWT, 8.39 WWT, 11.68 PWT, 2.52 PEMD, 1.14 PFAT, 2.03 LMY and indexes of 137,71 for LEQ and 137.54 for TCP.
Mr Johnston purchased a quality line-up of 15 top-end UltraWhite sires to an average of $4013.Included in his purchases was one of three third top price $4800 rams in the run.
This ram had figures of 0.12 BWT, 7.60 WWT, 10.63 PWT, 2.08 PEMD, 0.29 PFAT, 2.43 LMY and indexes of 127.73 for LEQ and 131.60 for TCP.
Also paying $4800 was Glenelg Estate, Amelup, for a well-rounded ram that had ASBVs of -0.10 BWT, 6.22 WWT, 9.35 PWT, 1.83 PEMD, 0.04 PFAT, 2.26 LMY, an LEQ index of 125.54 and a TCP index of 129.73.
Glenelg Estate secured a team of 11 rams at an average of $3355.
The third buyer to pay $4800 for a ram was Amelup Estate, Amelup, which loaded seven rams post-sale that averaged $4071.
Their $4800 gem had ASBVs of -0.13 BWT, 7.98 WWT, 11.34 PWT, 2.34 PEMD, 0.21 PFAT, 2.80 LMY, and indexes of 132.27 for LEQ and 136.40 for TCP.
Dawson 17 Pty Ltd, Toodyay, was a very big fan of the Golden Hill genetics, securing 18 rams at an average of $2908 and reaching a high of $4600.
His top-priced, pen 137 ram had recorded 0.13 BWT, 7.81 WWT, 10.86 PWT, 1.94 PEMD, 0.20 PFAT, 2.51 LMY, and indexes of 127.63 for LEQ and 131.62 for TCP.
CD & VK Joyce, Lake Grace, bought six rams that averaged $2967 and topped at $4200.
Their $4200 ram had ASBVs of 0.07 BWT, 6.81 WWT, 9.66 PWT, 1.83 PEMD, 0.22 PFAT, 2.12 LMY, an LEQ index of 125.61 and a TCP index of 128.78.
A smaller line-up of 10 White Suffolk Composite rams was offered this year, with eight rams selling at an average of $1038 and a top of $1400 twice.
In comparison, last year the Ditchburn family offered 31 rams and sold 29 to an average of $1231 and a top of $1700.
The same buyer, G & T Taylor, paid the top of $1400 twice.
The first ram to make the high had ASBVs of 45 PWT and raw figures of 26 millimetres EMD and 2mm fat and the second had ASBVs of 34 WWT, 63 PWT and raw figures of 26mm EMD and 1.5mm fat.
The Taylor family bought three rams in the run to an average of $1200.
FS & KM James, Hyden, purchased a ram at $1300, with ASBVs of 38 WWT, 68 PWT, 32mm EMD and 2.8mm fat.
The James family finished their sales in the White Suffolk Composite line-up with an impressive $800 sire.
The remaining rams were picked up by NF West & Co, Dumbleyung, for $1000, Mordetta Farms for $800 and Matlock Farms Pty Ltd, Boddington for $800, respectively.
