Hill Padua Poll Merino sale draws in buyers

By Tamara Hooper
September 25 2023 - 2:00pm
Elders stud stock representitive Jeff Browne (left), operated AuctionsPlus throughout the Hill Padua sale, bidding on behalf of top-priced buyer Richie Steele, Outback MPM, Mundadoo, The Marra, New South Wales, who purchased this ram for $7400. With him is Hill Padua stud principal Anthony Thomas, Nutrien Ag Solutions Mid West agent Craig Walker and Hill Padua studmaster, Fred Echaniz.
A larger offering was snapped up quickly and succinctly by buyers who know exactly what Hill Padua Poll Merinos are capable of, making for a buoyant, annual, on-property ram sale in Three Springs on Monday where they achieved their equal top price record of $7400.

