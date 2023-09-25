Farm Weekly
San-Mateo Poll Merino sale draws strong competition

By Tamara Hooper
September 25 2023 - 7:00pm
San-Mateo stud co-principals Nigel (left) and Damien Morrison, with Elders stud stock representatives Lauren Rayner and Nathan King who purchased this equal $3000 top-priced ram, for the King family, Warralea stud, Gairdner.
It was a wild and woolly day, where the deluge of rain and strong winds saw roads blocked by trees, wash aways and power outages, however it wasn't enough to stop clients from competing for San-Mateo Poll Merino and Merino sires at the annual on-property ram sale at Brookton last week.

