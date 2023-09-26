THE quality of the Edward family's Poll Merino sires displayed at their on-property ram sale at Wagin last week was again outstanding and well supported by long-standing clients, ensuring a positive sale result and a top price of $10,500.
The evenness of the ram line-up, accompanied by exceptional carcase and wool traits, as well as impressive Australian Sheep Breeding Values (ASBVs), meant there was a ram for everyone's breeding needs.
Bidding was strong throughout the sale with buyers competitively bidding up on their preferred lots, as well as enjoying the Edward family's hospitality and putting together strong teams of rams.
Of the 78 rams offered, 71 were sold to an average of $1382.
In comparison to last year's sale, prices reached $5000 and averaged at $1609, with 87 of the 90 rams offered finding new homes.
Nutrien Livestock, Wagin, agent Peter Foley said the quality of the sheep was good throughout the catalogue and the rams sold accordingly.
"There were a few volume clients who didn't attend the sale this year, but the market held up regardless and the support was good," Mr Foley said.
"It was great to see new buyers at the sale."
Mr Foley said the ASBVs played a big part in how the rams sold.
"The figures were great, especially the Merino Production + (MP+) index and the Dual Purpose + (DP+) index," Mr Foley said.
The tone of the sale was set early when a bidding war broke out over the pen one ram, which drove prices to the $10,500 top.
Stud classer Courtney Sutherland was bidding on behalf of Quicksilver Farms, Newdegate, and claimed top price honours for the 125 kilogram ram that had wool tests of 21 micron, 3.3 SD, 15.7 CV, 99.7 per cent comfort factor (CF) and a 4kg clean fleece weight (CFW).
On the ASBVs front, the ram had 37.17 yearling clean fleece weight (YCFW), 1.01 yearling fibre diameter (YFD), -0.52 yearling fat (YFAT), 1.54 yearling eye muscle depth (YEMD), 11.73 post weaning weight (PWT), 14.15 yearling weaning weight (YWT), 192.87 for DP+ and 175.19 for MP+.
The ram ranked in the top 1pc for PWT, top 5pc for YWT and YCFW, top 10pc for DP+ and top 20pc for MP+.
Quicksilver Farms owner Doug Giles said his family has been buying from the stud for more than 50 years.
"I selected that ram in particular based on his style, shape, muscle and conformation," Mr Giles said.
The ram will be run at the Giles' property with about 60 Merino ewes in a nucleus flock to breed replacement rams.
Mr Giles purchased an additional three rams with his son Ned, and mother Viv under T & V Giles, Newdegate.
They paid an average of $2933 for the three rams to a top of $3900 for a ram weighing 108kg.
The pen five beauty had wool tests of 17.9 micron, 2.9 SD, 16.2 CV, 99.9pc CF and a 3.8kg CFW.
It had ASBVs of 27.31 YCFW, -0.24 YFD, -0.12 YFAT, 0.37 YEMD, 9.81 PWT, 11.91 YWT, 181.29 for DP+ and 169.31 for MP+.
It ranked in the top 10pc for YWT and PWT and top 20pc for YCFW.
Paying the sales second top price of $4100 was Heal Farming, Three Springs.
Their 111kg pen nine gem had wool tests of 21.7 micron, 3.7 SD, 17.1 CV, 99.1pc CF and a 3.6kg CFW.
On the ASBVs front, it had a 43.14 YCFW, 1.48 YFD, 0.05 YFAT, 0.8 YEMD, 11.38 PWT, 11.93 YWT, 192.01 for DP+ and 179.89 for MP+.
It ranked in the top 1pc for YCFW, top 5pc for PWT, top 10pc for YWT and DP+ and top 20pc for MP+.
Mr Sutherland was also purchasing on behalf of the volume buyer in the sale, M Treloar & Co, Kukerin.
He purchased 13 rams for the Kukerin account that averaged $1138 and reached a high of $2100.
The $2100 ram from pen six weighed 108kg and had wool tests of 17.9 micron, 3 SD, 6.8 CV, 100pc CF and a 3.6kg CFW.
It had ASBVs of 33.9 YCFW, -0.52 YFD, -0.86 YFAT, 1.14 YEMD, 11.93 PWT, 13.85 YWT, 213.33 for DP+ and 193.52 for MP+.
It ranked in the top 1pc for PWT and DP+ and top 5pc for YCFW, YWT and MP+.
Irwin Moyses & Co, Narrogin, was also eager to secure Belmont Park genetics, putting together a team of 10 rams that averaged at $1170 and reached a high of $1400, four times.
Of the rams that achieved $1400, their DP+ ranged from 167.43 to 209.08 and MP+ ranged from 167.27 to 199.95.
Nutrien Livestock Breeding representative Mitchell Crosby also bought a team of 10 quality sires to an average of $800 for various clients.
AW Slarke & Co, Lake Grace, loaded up a team of seven rams post sale to a top of $1500 and $914 average.
Its $1500 sire from pen three weighed 95kg and ranked in the top 1pc with a 42.02 YCFW and a 205.86 MP+, ranked in the top 5pc for its 204.35 DP+ and top 20pc with a 8.31 PWT.
The Gillett Bros, Williams, and Rushworth farming, Dumbleyung, both purchased teams of six rams each, with Gillet Bros averaging $1600 to a top of $1900 and Rushworth Farming paying a top of $900 and a $817 average.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.