Outstanding Poll Merino sires on sale at Belmont Park stud

By Kyah Peeti
September 26 2023 - 1:00pm
With the impressive $10,500 top-priced ram is Nutrien Livestock stud and commercial sheep manager Tom Bowen (left), with Ned Giles, Quicksilver Farms, Newdegate, and Belmont Park stud co-principal Raymond Edward.
THE quality of the Edward family's Poll Merino sires displayed at their on-property ram sale at Wagin last week was again outstanding and well supported by long-standing clients, ensuring a positive sale result and a top price of $10,500.

