Challara Poll Merino ram sale fetches top prices.

By Brooke Littlewood
September 26 2023 - 2:00pm
South Australian stud classer Bill Walker (left), Bill Walker Classing Pty Ltd, Murray Bridge, Challara Poll Merino stud principal Peter Wilkinson, AWN livestock agent Badgingarra, Greg Wootton, AWN auctioneer Jay Macdonald and AWN wool and livestock State manager Greg Tilbrook with the top-priced and record-breaking $6000 ram.
They say everything happens for a reason and failed livestock transport plans resulted in a sale ram record for Challara Poll Merino stud at Badgingarra last week.

