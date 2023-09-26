They say everything happens for a reason and failed livestock transport plans resulted in a sale ram record for Challara Poll Merino stud at Badgingarra last week.
Purchased by South Australian stud Pimbena Poll Merino, Wirrulla, the record-breaking sire in lot 1B went under the hammer for $6000.
It was one of three initially destined for the Murray Bridge Classings Classic Ram Sale held earlier this month.
The top-priced, bright, white-woolled Poll had July wool tests including -0.1 micron percentage against the flock average, 3.1 standard deviation (SV), 14.8 co-efficient of variation (CV), 61.4 yield and 88 yearling weight (YWT).
Raw data showed 32.5mm eye muscle depth (EMD) and 3.2mm FAT, while Australian Sheep Breeding Values (ASBVs) sat at 8.11 post weaning weight (PWWT), YWT 10.14 yearling weight (YWT), -0.02 yearling fat (YFAT), 1.17 yearling eye muscle depth (YEMD), -0.37 yearling fibre diametre (YFD), -0.84 yearling fibre diametre co-efficient of variation (YFDCV), 18.54 post weaning staple length (PSL), 24.4 yearling clean fleece weight (YCFW), 174.19 DP+ index and -29.11 post weaning worm egg count (WWEC).
Challara stud principal Peter Wilkinson said the rams penned in lots 1A-1C fetched top prices for a reason.
"The first three rams were meant to go to Murray Bridge for the classic sale, but transport fell through," Mr Wilkinson said.
"I knew one of three rams would be right up there and lot 1B was actually my pick.
"It ticks a lot of boxes and is the son of a Ridgway Advance ram I purchased for $16,500 two years ago."
An impressive line-up of 102 quality rams were penned at the Badgingarra sale, with a mix of 19 return and first-time buyers in attendance.
Under the watch of Australian Wool Network (AWN) auctioneer Jay Macdonald, 97 of the rams on offer were cleared, at an average of $1137 compared to $1426 last year.
Mr Wilkinson described the line-up of rams as the best Challara had produced yet.
And South Australian stud classer Bill Walker, Bill Walker Classing Pty Ltd, Murray Bridge, did not need convincing on quality when it came to the first three rams on offer.
Mr Walker was quick to make his presence known, securing lot 1A for $4500 on behalf of Brophy Bros, Tintinara.
He then upped the ante to break a record in lot 1B, before also purchasing lot 1C for Rob Germain, Port Vincent, at $5250.
"Three great rams that were meant to go to the classic sale," Mr Walker said.
"They couldn't get them on the truck, so that's the reason they are here and lucky me to have been able to pick them up."
Mr Walker described Pimbena as being a "really good stud" which will get a lot of benefit out of 1B.
He said the ram had a "beautiful balanced skin type, great structure and a really good balance of ASBVs".
"He's a triplet - can you believe that?
"He's a good all-rounder that will maintain the good work he has done over the years."
Taking a look at his other two purchases, Mr Walker said Brophy Bros needed an ram that would help with fleece weight.
He said while it wasn't something the commercial sheep farmers lacked, it was certainly what they wanted a bit more of.
Meanwhile, lot 1C was ideal for Mr Germain, who was chasing a "really good flock ram" to complement recent purchases.
"He is very deep barrelled, square on the backend and big boned," Mr Walker said.
"He has a yearling fleece weight of 31, is double polled, bred from Challara 3135, which is now a famous sire here, has staple length of 15 and dual purpose plus of 184.
"The depth of quality here just extends every year.
"You can find good animals down at lot 80-90 where maybe a few years ago you couldn't, but now the depth, breeding and genetics are really taking hold."
After the first three rams, prices remained relatively consistent throughout the sale, with only a few passed in.
Lot seven was another highly-sought ram at the sale and after an intense bidding war, it was secured by Mogumber sheep farmer Murray Kowald for $4700.
Mr Kowald, who also works with Mr Wilkinson, said he had his eye on that particular ram for the past three months.
He knew what he wanted and wasn't afraid to bid top dollar to get it.
The ram held wool tests including +1.1 micron percentage against the flock average 15.7 CV, 62.7 yield. 11 YWT.
Raw data showed 37.5mm EMD and 3.8mm FAT, while ASBVs sat at PWWT 11.44, YWT 14.41, YFAT -0.44, YEMD 0.31, YFD -0.14, YFDCV 0.34, PSL 14.36, YCFW 23.98 and DP+ 161.14.
"Lot seven stood out to me in the classing race," Mr Kowald said.
"When you work with sheep you get to know their characteristics - this one is very docile.
"It is difficult to find such a big framed ram, with such good wool on it."
Mr Kowald runs 700 breeding ewes and purchased seven rams for $15,000 at an average of $2142, which he will put to use in December.
He was happy with his purchases and said there was great quality in the line-up of rams offered.
"I like Challara genetics for the nice, white, bright, long and soft wool," Mr Kowald said.
"I focus on wool and this year's rams are very bright, with a nice, well-defined crimp."
Derek Mondello, Badgingarra, was the sale's volume buyer putting together a quality team of 11 rams at an average of $818.
Andrew and Todd Kenny, Rubicon Trust farm, Badingarra took home 10 rams at an average of $1630, for a high of $2100 and a low of $1400.
Another volume buyer on the day was Dennis Martin, Badgingarra, who secured nine rams at an average of $1122, with his highest-priced ram being $1800.
Mr Wilkinson had mixed feelings about the results, saying he would have liked more competition, but he understood it was a challenging time and market conditions were challenging to breed Merinos.
"I believe the type of rams I had on offer are likely to fit profit drivers onfarm," he said.
"Sheep are an important part of a farming business and we need to hold our ground with that.
"We've had tough times before, let's just hang in there because once the supply issue is sorted, it will turn and it will get better."
Mr Wilkinson said at this year's classic ram sale, Challara invested in a $5000 semen share of a $25,000 ram.
He said some of those genetics would be seen as time went on.
"This year, the rams we have penned are 10-15kg bigger than normal, the protein and feed conditions really grew them out well," Mr Wilkinson said.
"They are paddock run, but they did well.
"I believe that the sale team this year is the best we have produced."
Mr Wilkinson said it was about awareness, putting your stud name out there and helping other people understand the merits of Challara's type of sheep in current market conditions.
"I don't think a lot of people understand the performance of this type of animal," he said.
"That is a plain and productive sheep that can really suit abattoirs.
"There is a lot of selection, work and science behind what we are doing, including DNA testing, artificial insemination and impact sires.
"We have seen a difference and are excited with genetic progress."
AWN livestock agent Badgingarra, Greg Wootton said Challara's sale went well considering the season.
Mr Wootton said quality rams with quality wool and figures were chased for better prices.
He said a lack in volume buying meant rams, which were less in figures and wool type, didn't get followed up like they normally would.
"All in all, there were some really good top end prices and we look forward to next year," Mr Wootton said.
"Quality and wool was exceptional, production of these sheep was outstanding, and the condition of stock was a credit to Peter and everyone here.
"Support from long-term buyers is a staple here at Challara and that continues.
"The support from Bill Walker through South Australia and his connections in the stud game, assisted with top end prices for the absolute quality that Peter and Emma have at the top of their sale."
Mr Wilkinson thanked all bidders and underbidders for supporting his sale and said private selection rams were available.
