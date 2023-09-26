Wild weather last Wednesday did not deter a core band of mostly Central Wheatbelt buyers from venturing to the Dunne family's Parakeelya on-property Poll Merino ram sale at Beacon.
As the much-needed rain pelted down, prices hit a high of $4000 and average of $648 for the 64 rams that sold under the hammer of Nutrien Ag Solutions auctioneer Grant Lupton.
Unfortunately, not all repeat buyers returned to the sale this year and a lack of competition at the tail end meant the final 15 rams in the line-up were passed in during the auction - with some selling after the sale was completed.
Young stud principal Matt Dunne said it was the best presentation of rams the stud had put up and those that sold, did very well.
He said the 14 registered buyers competed very strongly for the first 15 lots, but this competition had then slowed and petered out by lot 65 of a total of 80 rams up for sale.
"We were missing some key local clients due to many people in the region not expecting much of a harvest and some having to sell off a lot of sheep due to the poor crop and pasture growing conditions here this winter," Mr Dunne said.
"Some of our regular local clients just didn't need rams this year."
Buyer of the top-priced Parakeelya ram at the sale at $4000 was Bill Fraser, Quairading, trading as Blaser Farming.
He said this ram was the best in the shed, with outstanding wool and body structure.
"He stands well and is very clean on the face," Mr Fraser said.
"His wool figures are fantastic, with wool cut way above average on clean fleece weight, fibre diameter below the flock average and a 100 per cent comfort factor.
"He is a very good ram and I will use him in my own ram breeding program."
Mr Fraser runs 2000 Merino ewes, all based on Parakeelya genetics.
He said his season had been good this year, with an early break in March followed up by good rainfall during the winter months and a very welcome downpour last week.
However Mr Fraser lamented Western Australia's current lamb market.
"I can't fathom how we can be selling sheep at current prices," he said.
"Last week I sold a consignment of lambs that dressed at 24 kilograms per head for an average price of $48.50 per head.
"It is wrong that we can get so little for our sheep, yet the public is still paying high prices per kilogram in the shops."
Volume Parakeelya buyer Lloyd Greenham, Koorda, took home six rams for a top price of $1100 and average of $850.
He said he was gradually changing his flock to Merinos for wool production and was running about 1400 sheep in total.
Mr Greenham said the top-priced ram he bought at $1100 had excellent wool, with an average fibre diameter of 20-micron, and a big structure that he was looking for.
Second top price ram of the sale at $1900 was knocked down to S & L Booth and Co, Wongan Hills, who also took home rams for $1600 and $1000.
MA & CT Ward, Wyalkatchem, bought rams for $1700, $1200 and $1000.
A ram was knocked down to Harold Shadbolt & Sons for $1500 and these Mukinbudin buyers also went home with a sire for $1400.
Lime Peaks Grazing, Guilderton, bought two rams for $1300 and SR & LD Palm, Mukinbudin, went home with four rams at a top price of $1100 and average of $875.
Lane Farming Pty Ltd, Wongan Hills, paid up to $1200 for four rams that averaged $900.
LF & DMS Greenham, Koorda, went home with a team of six rams to a top of $1100 and average of $850.
Mr Lupton said the Parakeelya stud had presented an excellent team of rams as usual and it was fantastic to see many regular buyers returning despite the wild weather on the day.
"It is great that these buyers are supporting Mr Dunne as he goes forward in the sheep industry," Mr Lupton said.
"The top prices achieved were very good, but it was unfortunate that the buyers seemed to run out towards the end of the sale.
"I would say this is reflective of sheep industry conditions."
