Farm Weekly
Home/News

Parakeelya Poll Merinos top at $4000

MW
By Mel Williams
September 26 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
With the top-priced Parakeelya Poll Merino ram at $4000 were stud principal Matt Dunne (left), Danny Nixon, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Mukinbudin and Beacon, and buyer Bill Fraser, Blaser Farming, Quairading.
With the top-priced Parakeelya Poll Merino ram at $4000 were stud principal Matt Dunne (left), Danny Nixon, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Mukinbudin and Beacon, and buyer Bill Fraser, Blaser Farming, Quairading.

Wild weather last Wednesday did not deter a core band of mostly Central Wheatbelt buyers from venturing to the Dunne family's Parakeelya on-property Poll Merino ram sale at Beacon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Mel Williams

CCJ sub/writer

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.